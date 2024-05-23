Photos: Maria Friedman and More Honored At the Women on Broadway Dinner

The dinner celebrated the record-breaking contributions of the women who made the 2023-2024 Broadway season a success. 

By: May. 23, 2024
Creative Artists Agency recently hosted its inaugural Women on Broadway dinner in New York. The dinner celebrated the record-breaking contributions of the women who made the 2023-2024 Broadway season a success.

See photos from the event below!

The event brought together CAA agents and executives, clients and friends of the agency, including Maria Friedman, Lila Neugebauer, Christine Schwarzman, Whitney White, Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini, Schele Williams, and CAA’s Head of Theatre Joe Machota, among others. It was presented in collaboration with Joe Machota, No Guarantees, Broadway Women’s Fund, Ambassador Theatre Group, and Lia Vollack. 

Out of the 39 shows that are opening in the ‘23–‘24 season,16 are directed by women. Seven of the 10 directors nominated for 2024 Tony Awards are women, which sets a record for the highest number of female directors to date.

Photo Credit: Jemal Countess

Whitney White and Ally Shuster

Maria Friedman and Sammi Cannold

Leigh Silverman and Lila Neugebauer

Lawryn Lacroix, Whitney White and Camille Brown

Joe Machota, Christine Schwarzman and Megan O'Keefe

Joe Machota and Camille Brown

Guest and Schele Williams

Bee Carrozzini and Ally Shuster

Ally Shuster, Whitney White and Bee Carrozzini

Alice Whitley, Di Glazer, Whitney White and Kennedy Woodard


