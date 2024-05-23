Photos: Maria Friedman and More Honored At the Women on Broadway Dinner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creative Artists Agency recently hosted its inaugural Women on Broadway dinner in New York. The dinner celebrated the record-breaking contributions of the women who made the 2023-2024 Broadway season a success.

See photos from the event below!

The event brought together CAA agents and executives, clients and friends of the agency, including Maria Friedman, Lila Neugebauer, Christine Schwarzman, Whitney White, Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini, Schele Williams, and CAA’s Head of Theatre Joe Machota, among others. It was presented in collaboration with Joe Machota, No Guarantees, Broadway Women’s Fund, Ambassador Theatre Group, and Lia Vollack.

Out of the 39 shows that are opening in the ‘23–‘24 season,16 are directed by women. Seven of the 10 directors nominated for 2024 Tony Awards are women, which sets a record for the highest number of female directors to date.

Photo Credit: Jemal Countess