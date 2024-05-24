Photos: First Look at Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in ROMEO & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released of Tom Holland as Romeo, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, and the cast in Jamie Lloyd’s new vision of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, now open at the Duke of York's Theatre.

Check out the photos below!

Read the reviews for Romeo & Juliet here!

The cast includes Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio), Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators). Understudies Nathaniel Christian, Shardé Neikaiya and Phillip Olagoke complete the cast.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Design: Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Design: Jon Clark; Sound Design; Ben and Max Ringham; Video Design and Cinematography: Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; Composer: Michael 'Mikey J’ Asante; Text edited by Nima Taleghani; Casting Director: Stuart Burt CDG; Movement Directors: Sarah Golding & Yukiko Masui (SAY); Intimacy Coordinator: Ingrid Mackinnon; Voice Coach: Hazel Holder; Associate Director: Jonathan Glew; Associate Designer: Rachel Wingate; Associate Costume Designer: Anna Josephs.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner