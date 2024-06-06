Video/Photos: See New Look at Menken/Slater Animated Musical SPELLBOUND Featuring Rachel Zegler

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix's Spellbound, the animated musical by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater and featuring the voice of Rachel Zegler, was teased today along with several other upcoming projects from the studio.

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). This will mark the first full-length animated musical for the songwriting duo since Disney's Tangled in 2010. Spellbound will be released on Netflix on November 22, 2024.

A Netflix Film from Skydance Animation, Spellbound boasts an all-star voice cast led by Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess. Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation.

Watch a brief preview of the film in the video!

Also, take a look at new images from the film!