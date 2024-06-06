La Monnaie Receives The Prix De La Critique For Best Scenography of DAS RHEINGOLD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In Octobre 2023, La Monnaie made waves with Das Rheingold, the first part of its new Ring cycle. Now, this production has been awarded the prize for best scenography by the French Comité du Syndicat de la Critique.



On Thursday morning, 6 June, the ceremony for the Prix de la critique 2022-23 was held at the Paris Théâtre de la Ville-Sarah Bernhardt. Since 1963, these awards have been presented by the French ‘Syndicat professionnel de la critique de théâtre, musique et danse’ to honour the performances and artistic personalities that have left their mark on the past cultural season. This edition, General and Artistic Director Peter de Caluwe was honoured to accept the award for best scenography for Das Rheingold, directed and designed by Romeo Castellucci.



Peter de Caluwe: ‘It is wonderful that a prestigious Ring project manages to convince from its first episode. This recognition for the work of Romeo Castellucci and the teams at La Monnaie / De Munt is a welcome boost for the continuation of the cycle which, despite the changed production team, we pursue with equal enthusiasm and creativity.’

Comments