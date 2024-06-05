Video: Meet the Jimmys-Bound Winners of the 2024 Roger Rees Awards

Click Here for More on The Roger Rees Awards

Just last month, Isaiah Baston and Ashlee Fucarino were named the winners of Outstanding Performance in a Musical at the Roger Rees Awards, both moving forward to represent the Greater New York region at the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards.

They were chosen out of the 50 nominees for Outstanding Performer who had been selected out of nearly 400 student actors who performed in a qualifying role in an officially licensed high school production presented during the 2023-2024 academic year.

This year’s nominees represented 70 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

BroadwayWorld is very proud to be the official media partner of the event and we worked closely with Student Reporter Gianna Longo for complete coverage of this year's awards. In this video, watch as Gianna catches up with Isaiah and Ashlee after the big day, as they look ahead to the Jimmy Awards!