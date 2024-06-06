Video: Jakeim Hart Spills the Tea on What Makes HELL'S KITCHEN So Special for Audiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the mega talented, charming and kind Jakeim Hart who is starring as “Q” in the hit Broadway musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, which is nominated for thirteen Tony Awards including Best Musical this season. Jakeim shares why both audience and critics are finding the show special, what it’s like working with the legendary Alicia Keys and why he chose to share that he is on the autism spectrum in his bio for Hell’s Kitchen.

Before closing out with a fun game of Song Association, Jakeim dives into some of his favorite and not so favorite gigs he had before making his Broadway debut in ‘Almost Famous’ and his dream project that he would like to bring to the big screen in the future!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason chatting about Pride Month, Tony nominee Jonathan Groff and the upcoming Bridgeport Film Fest, of which Jason is the co-founder and executive director!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!