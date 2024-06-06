Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Charlotte d'Amboise & More to Star in REUNION OF BARTERSVILLE Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LaChanze Productions has unveiled the cast for an industry reading on June 13 at Pershing Square Signature Center of Reunion in Bartersville, written by acclaimed playwright Celeste Bedford Walker.



The reading will feature Charlotte d'Amboise (Chicago) as Liz, Clifton Davis (Wicked) as Perry, Marchánt Davis (Ain't No Mo') as Ronnie, Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Castle”) as AJ, Larry Marshall (Waitress) as Cous, Lizan Mitchell (The Preacher's Wife) as Janie Mae and Lillias White (Hadestown) as Pollina. Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew) will be reading stage directions. Jerry Dixon (If/Then) will direct. Norman Anthony Small (Leopoldstadt) will be stage manager and Nzinga Williams (Fat Ham) will serve as General Manager.



Reunion in Barterville is a whodunnit set within a group of senior citizens who come together for their 50th High School Class reunion. Walker has written over 40 plays and won the National Black Theatre Festival's August Wilson Playwriting Award, the NAACP Theatre Award for Best Play and the AUDELCO Award for Best Playwright.



Tony Award-winning producer LaChanze (Kimberly Akimbo, Topdog/Underdog) recently announced the launch of her new multimedia production company, LaChanze Productions. LCP is focused on producing original works that will attract contemporary audiences by bringing new voices to center stage. LCP aims to reimagine traditional theatrical concepts and revitalize commercial theatre, making it exciting and accessible for all. LaChanze serves as Producer and Managing Director of the new entity.



LCP will discover, develop, and deliver groundbreaking Broadway and commercial entertainment projects. With a mission to nurture untapped talent both on and off stage, prioritize inclusivity and create productions that inspire and reflect the human condition, LCP aims to usher in a new era of entertainment. While current projects in development are plays and musicals, LCP plans to expand into film and television as well. Please visit lachanzeproductions.com for additional information.