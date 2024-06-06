Museum of Broadway Adds Costumes From CATS, GIGI, JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Museum of Broadway announced the debut of new costumes and accessories on-view now including Old Deuteronomy in CATS (as worn by Kurt von Schmittou in the final cast of the original Broadway production, 2000), Gigi in Gigi (as worn by Vanessa Hudgens, 2015), Penny Lane in Almost Famous (as worn by Solea Pfeiffer, 2022), and St. Jimmy in American Idiot (as worn by Billie Joe Armstrong, 2010). Additionally, four wigs designed by 2024 Special Tony Award® for Excellence recipient Nikyia Mathis for the five-time Tony Award® nominated play Jaja’s African Hair Braiding have been added to the museum’s world-renowned collection of costumes, artifacts, props, renderings and rarities spanning centuries of groundbreaking Broadway history.

For the summer season, now through Labor Day, guests visiting the award-winning Museum of Broadway can save as much as 30% on current prices, by taking advantage of new “Curtain Call” tickets, available every day starting at 4pm. All entry times from 4pm onward are available for purchase at the Museum for only $32 plus 8.875% sales tax. (Online/phone purchases are subject to an additional $4 service fee + tax.)

With any ticket purchase, guests and museum members alike can experience the Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular special exhibit on-view nowthrough September 8, 2024. The exhibit, presented in partnership with Chase Freedom, invites fans to step into the world of Belle Époque Paris and be immersed in the glamour and romance of the ten-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical. Marking the fourth dedicated installation created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, the new exhibit follows SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld.

More New Additions:

Almost Famous “Penny Lane” costume designed by David Zinn

Gigi “Gigi” costume designed by Catherine Zuber with crystals by Swarovski

Cats “Old Deuteronomy” costume designed by John Napier

American Idiot “St. Jimmy” costume designed by Andrea Lauer

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding wigs designed by Nikyia Mathis

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Museum of Broadway