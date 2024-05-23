Photos: PATRIOTS On Broadway Welcomes Tony-Winner Bryan Cranston for A Backstage Visit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peter Morgan's work is back on Broadway this season with Patriots, led by Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg and directed by Rupert Goold. The show recently welcomed a special guest, two-time Tony Award-winner Bryan Cranston, for a quick backstage visit.

See photos of his trip behind the scenes below!

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin. But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas