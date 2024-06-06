Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Commemorates 80th Anniversary of D-Day with New Anthem 'Lovingly Remembered'

Watch singer-songwriter Naomi Kimpenu sing the new anthem with the London Youth Chamber Choir.

By: Jun. 06, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Today on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the nation came together to pay tribute to all who served in the Normandy campaign. 

A specially commissioned anthem titled "Lovingly Remembered," composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Don Black, was performed by singer-songwriter Naomi Kimpenu along with the London Youth Chamber Choir during today's event.

Watch the full performance below! 

Webber wrote: "I was humbled to be asked to write “Lovingly Remembered” to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The anthem is based on the words of D-Day veteran Cecil Newton, who describes the “cloak of sorrow” he wears remembering all those who lost their lives. Cecil and his comrades saved the world. We must never forget." 




Videos