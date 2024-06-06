Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Commemorates 80th Anniversary of D-Day with New Anthem 'Lovingly Remembered'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the nation came together to pay tribute to all who served in the Normandy campaign.

A specially commissioned anthem titled "Lovingly Remembered," composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Don Black, was performed by singer-songwriter Naomi Kimpenu along with the London Youth Chamber Choir during today's event.

Watch the full performance below!

Webber wrote: "I was humbled to be asked to write “Lovingly Remembered” to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The anthem is based on the words of D-Day veteran Cecil Newton, who describes the “cloak of sorrow” he wears remembering all those who lost their lives. Cecil and his comrades saved the world. We must never forget."