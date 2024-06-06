Royal Court Cancels Performances on Election Day to Encourage Voting

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Court Theatre has announced the cancellation of all performances scheduled for Thursday, July 4th, to enable and encourage their cast, companies, staff, and audiences to participate in the upcoming General Election.

In a statement shared on social media, the venue emphasized the importance of civic engagement: "The Royal Court Theatre will be cancelling all performances on Thu 4th July to allow and encourage cast, companies, staff and audiences to vote in the General Election .

As a theatre dedicated to providing a safe space for writers to confidently and creatively express their voices, we hope that we can encourage you to similarly have your voice heard on the 4th July by voting.

We are also backing the UpVote campaign, aiming to get 1 million 18-34 year olds registered to vote. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more information.

Affected audience members have been contacted with alternative arrangements and all individuals scheduled to perform or work on productions that day will be paid in full. The building and Court In The Square will be open from 11.30am."

While other shows have rescheduled their opening nights initially set for July 4th, none have yet committed to a full cancellation for the day.

