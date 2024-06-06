SUFFS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Suffs on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Suffs playing on Broadway?

Suffs is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. It is located at 239 W 45th Street Broadway.

How do I get to Suffs on Broadway?

The Music Box Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stop is Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Suffs open on Broadway?

Suffs began previews at the Music Box Theatre on March 26, 2024 and opened on April 18, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

Is Suffs playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere off-Broadway at The Public Theater.

What is Suffs based on?

Suffs is based on the events leading up to the ratification of the 19th amendment to the United States constitution in 1920.

What is Suffs about?

Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Who wrote Suffs?

Suffs features a book, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, who also stars as Alice Paul. Taub is the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical.

How long is Suffs?

Suffs is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

What days of the week does Suffs play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Suffs?

Characters in Suffs include: Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt, Ida B. Wells, Harry T. Burn, Lucy Burns, Dudley Field Malone, Inez Milholland, Ruza Wenclawska, Doris Stevens, Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Mary Church Terrell, Mollie Hay, Woodrow Wilson, Phyllis Terrell, and Mrs. Herndon.

Learn more about the real women of Suffs.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Suffs?

The original Broadway cast includes: Shaina Taub, Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, Jenna Bainbridge, Ally Bonino, Tsilala Brock, Hannah Cruz, Kim Blanck, Nadia Dandashi, Emily Skinner, Anastaćia McCleskey, Jaygee Macapugay, Grace McLean, Laila Erica Drew, and Ada Westfall.

Is the original cast still in Suffs?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in Suffs.

What songs are in Suffs?

Musical numbers in Suffs include:

"Let Mother Vote"

"Finish the Fight"

"Find A Way"

"Wait My Turn"

"Terrell's Theme"

"The March (We Demand Equality)"

"Great American Bitch"

"Ladies"

"Worth It"

"If We Were Married"

"The Convention Part 1"

"This Girl"

"The Convention Part 2"

"Alva Belmont"

"Show Them Who You Are"

"The Campaign"

"How Long?"

"The Young Are At The Gates"

"Respectfully Yours, Dudley Malone"

"Hold It Together"

"Wait My Turn (reprise)"

"The Report"

"Show Them Who You Are (reprise)"

"Insane"

"Fire & Tea"

"Let Mother Vote (reprise)"

"She and I"

"A Letter From Harry's Mother"

"I Was Here"

"If We Were Married (reprise)"

"Lucy's Song"

"Finish the Fight (reprise)"

"Keep Marching"

Does Suffs have a cast recording?

Yes! The Original Cast Recording was released on June 7, 2024:

Did Suffs win any awards?

Suffs was nominated for six Tony Awards, including:

Best Musical

Shaina Taub - Best Book of a Musical

Shaina Taub - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Nikki M. James - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Paul Tazewell - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Leigh Silverman - Best Direction of a Musical

Can I bring my child to Suffs?

Yes! Suffs is recommended for ages 10 and up. Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Suffs?

You can get tickets to Suffs and every other Broadway show here.

Does Suffs have a lottery?

Yes! The first 19 rush tickets sold at The Music Box Theatre’s box office between March 26 and April 17 will be available to purchase for the special price of $19.20, to coincide with the year the 19th amendment was ratified. After the $19.20 tickets sell out, fans will still have the chance to purchase rush tickets for $45.

Fans who can’t make it to the box office in person can enter the Suffs digital lottery at rush.telecharge.com for a chance to win $49 tickets. The lottery will be open from 12:00 AM until 3:00 PM the day before the performance where fans can enter to win one or two tickets. Winners are drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM and entrants should return to rush.telecharge.com to check their status. Winners will have five hours to claim and purchase their tickets online.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Suffs!