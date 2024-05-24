Photos: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2024 Spring Gala

MTC earned three 2024 Tony nominations for Best Play.

By: May. 24, 2024
MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB
Manhattan Theatre Club just presented its annual Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. The evening included performances by the casts of many of this Broadway season’s most acclaimed musicals, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Days of Wine and Roses, The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, and Water For Elephants, with special guest appearances by Tony Award nominees Betsy Aidem, Jocelyn Bioh, Rachel McAdams, Whitney White and more.

The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher and Thomas F. Secunda.

The Spring Gala creative team included Jason Michael Webb (music director), Joel Shier (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design); and James FitzSimmons and  Jereme  Kyle Lewis (stage managers).

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Joshua Boone and Kecia Lewis
Joshua Boone and Kecia Lewis

Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams and Amy Herzog
Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams and Amy Herzog

Sarah Paulson. MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Rachel McAdams
Sarah Paulson. MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Rachel McAdams

Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

Betsy Aidem
Betsy Aidem

Ally Bonino and Shaina Taub
Ally Bonino and Shaina Taub

Kecia Lewis
Kecia Lewis

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson

Jocelyn Bioh
Jocelyn Bioh

Joy Woods
Joy Woods

Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson

Eli Gelb
Eli Gelb

Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams

Sarah Paulson and Rachel McAdams
Sarah Paulson and Rachel McAdams

Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara

Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James

Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth

The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"
The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Bebe Neuwirth and Jennifer Whyte
Bebe Neuwirth and Jennifer Whyte

Trevor Wayne, Maggie Kuntz, Joshua Boone and Josh Strobl
Trevor Wayne, Maggie Kuntz, Joshua Boone and Josh Strobl

Ali Louis Bourzgui
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Jason Michael Webb
Jason Michael Webb

Whitney White
Whitney White

Corey Stoll
Corey Stoll

Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James

Tom Scutt
Tom Scutt

Matthew Blank
Matthew Blank

Tom Scutt and ATG Productions Adam Speers
Tom Scutt and ATG Productions Adam Speers

Daniel Aukin
Daniel Aukin

Lily Santiago
Lily Santiago

Lakisha May
Lakisha May

John Cardoza
John Cardoza

Molly Ranson
Molly Ranson

Brittany Adebumola
Brittany Adebumola

Molly Ranson, Betsy Aidem and Joshua Harmon
Molly Ranson, Betsy Aidem and Joshua Harmon

Rachel McAdams and Betsy Aidem
Rachel McAdams and Betsy Aidem

Photos: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2024 Spring Gala
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, Joshua Harmon, Amy Herzog, Jocelyn Bioh and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings

Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood
Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood

Whitney White and Anne Kauffman
Whitney White and Anne Kauffman

MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings

Byron Jennings and Carolyn McCormick
Byron Jennings and Carolyn McCormick

Ari Brand and Caitlin Petre
Ari Brand and Caitlin Petre

PigPen Theatre Co.
PigPen Theatre Co.

Photos: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2024 Spring Gala
Michael Oloyede, Whitney White, Jocelyn Bioh, Zenzi Williams, Kalyne Coleman and Nikiya Mathis

Photos: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2024 Spring Gala
Whitney White, Lakisha May, Brittany Adebumola, Zenzi Williams, Jocelyn Bioh, Kalyne Coleman and Michael Oloyede

Francis Benhamou, Whitney White and Anne Kauffman
Francis Benhamou, Whitney White and Anne Kauffman

Francis Benhamou
Francis Benhamou

Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou
Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou

Jessica Cloonan and Debra Waxman
Jessica Cloonan and Debra Waxman

Will Butler
Will Butler

Alex Gould and Andrea Syglowski
Alex Gould and Andrea Syglowski 

Michael Oloyede
Michael Oloyede

Cara Ricketts and Tom Pecinka
Cara Ricketts and Tom Pecinka

Joshua Harmon, Amy Herzog and Jocelyn Bioh
Joshua Harmon, Amy Herzog and Jocelyn Bioh

Lakisha May, Brittany Adebumola, Felicia Graham, Nikiya Mathis, Kalyne Coleman
Lakisha May, Brittany Adebumola, Felicia Graham, Nikiya Mathis, Kalyne Coleman

David Cromer and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings
David Cromer and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings


