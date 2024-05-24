Photos: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2024 Spring Gala

Manhattan Theatre Club just presented its annual Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. The evening included performances by the casts of many of this Broadway season’s most acclaimed musicals, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Days of Wine and Roses, The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, and Water For Elephants, with special guest appearances by Tony Award nominees Betsy Aidem, Jocelyn Bioh, Rachel McAdams, Whitney White and more.

The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher and Thomas F. Secunda.

The Spring Gala creative team included Jason Michael Webb (music director), Joel Shier (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design); and James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis (stage managers).

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Joshua Boone and Kecia Lewis



Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams and Amy Herzog



Sarah Paulson. MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Rachel McAdams



Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James



Betsy Aidem



Ally Bonino and Shaina Taub



Kecia Lewis



Sarah Paulson



Jocelyn Bioh



Joy Woods



Jordyn Tyson



Eli Gelb



Rachel McAdams



Sarah Paulson and Rachel McAdams



Kelli O'Hara



Brian d'Arcy James



Bebe Neuwirth



The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"



Bebe Neuwirth and Jennifer Whyte



Trevor Wayne, Maggie Kuntz, Joshua Boone and Josh Strobl



Ali Louis Bourzgui



Jason Michael Webb



Whitney White



Corey Stoll



Nikki M. James



Tom Scutt



Matthew Blank



Tom Scutt and ATG Productions Adam Speers



Daniel Aukin



Lily Santiago



Lakisha May



John Cardoza



Molly Ranson



Brittany Adebumola



Molly Ranson, Betsy Aidem and Joshua Harmon



Rachel McAdams and Betsy Aidem



MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, Joshua Harmon, Amy Herzog, Jocelyn Bioh and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings



Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood



Whitney White and Anne Kauffman



MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings



Byron Jennings and Carolyn McCormick



Ari Brand and Caitlin Petre



PigPen Theatre Co.



Michael Oloyede, Whitney White, Jocelyn Bioh, Zenzi Williams, Kalyne Coleman and Nikiya Mathis



Whitney White, Lakisha May, Brittany Adebumola, Zenzi Williams, Jocelyn Bioh, Kalyne Coleman and Michael Oloyede



Francis Benhamou, Whitney White and Anne Kauffman



Francis Benhamou



Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou



Jessica Cloonan and Debra Waxman



Will Butler



Alex Gould and Andrea Syglowski



Michael Oloyede



Cara Ricketts and Tom Pecinka



Joshua Harmon, Amy Herzog and Jocelyn Bioh



Lakisha May, Brittany Adebumola, Felicia Graham, Nikiya Mathis, Kalyne Coleman



David Cromer and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings