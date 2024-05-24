Photos: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2024 Spring Gala

MTC earned three 2024 Tony nominations for Best Play.
Manhattan Theatre Club just presented its annual Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. The evening included performances by the casts of many of this Broadway season’s most acclaimed musicals, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Days of Wine and Roses, The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, and Water For Elephants, with special guest appearances by Tony Award nominees Betsy Aidem, Jocelyn Bioh, Rachel McAdams, Whitney White and more.
The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher and Thomas F. Secunda.
The Spring Gala creative team included Jason Michael Webb (music director), Joel Shier (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design); and James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis (stage managers).
The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Joshua Boone and Kecia Lewis
Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams and Amy Herzog
Sarah Paulson. MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Rachel McAdams
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James
Jordyn Tyson
Sarah Paulson and Rachel McAdams
The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"
Bebe Neuwirth and Jennifer Whyte
Trevor Wayne, Maggie Kuntz, Joshua Boone and Josh Strobl
Tom Scutt and ATG Productions Adam Speers
Molly Ranson
Molly Ranson, Betsy Aidem and Joshua Harmon
Rachel McAdams and Betsy Aidem
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, Joshua Harmon, Amy Herzog, Jocelyn Bioh and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings
Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood
Whitney White and Anne Kauffman
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings
Byron Jennings and Carolyn McCormick
Ari Brand and Caitlin Petre
PigPen Theatre Co.
Michael Oloyede, Whitney White, Jocelyn Bioh, Zenzi Williams, Kalyne Coleman and Nikiya Mathis
Whitney White, Lakisha May, Brittany Adebumola, Zenzi Williams, Jocelyn Bioh, Kalyne Coleman and Michael Oloyede
Francis Benhamou, Whitney White and Anne Kauffman
Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou
Jessica Cloonan and Debra Waxman
Alex Gould and Andrea Syglowski
Joshua Harmon, Amy Herzog and Jocelyn Bioh
Lakisha May, Brittany Adebumola, Felicia Graham, Nikiya Mathis, Kalyne Coleman
David Cromer and MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings
