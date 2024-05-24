Photos: Senator Cory Booker, Bonnie Milligan, Euan Morton & Iain Armitage Visit SUFFS

Suffs is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

By: May. 24, 2024
The Music Box Theatre recently welcomed some very special guests! Senator Cory Booker, Tony winner Bonnie Milligan, Euan Morton and son, Iain Armitage stopped by to see the six-time Tony-nominated Suffs and posed backstage with the cast afterwards. Check out photos below!

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Shaina Taub

Lee Armitage, Michael D'Angora, Iain Armitage, Tom D'Angora and Euan Morton

Hannah Cruz and Bonnie Milligan

Iain Armitage

Nikki M. James and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

Jenn Colella and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and The Cast of "Suffs"

Ally Bonino and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Hannah Cruz

Grace McLean and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Jenna Bainbridge

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Dana Costello

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Ada Westfall

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Kevin Ryan

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Monica Tulia Ramirez

Tsilala Brock and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

Kim Blanck and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and The Cast of "Suffs"

Bonnie Milligan and The Cast of "Suffs"

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and The Cast of "Suffs"



