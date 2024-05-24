Photos: Senator Cory Booker, Bonnie Milligan, Euan Morton & Iain Armitage Visit SUFFS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Music Box Theatre recently welcomed some very special guests! Senator Cory Booker, Tony winner Bonnie Milligan, Euan Morton and son, Iain Armitage stopped by to see the six-time Tony-nominated Suffs and posed backstage with the cast afterwards. Check out photos below!

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas