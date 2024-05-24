Up on the Marquee: Ben Platt LIVE AT THE PALACE

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Ben Platt is coming back to Broadway! The Tony winner will play a three-week concert residency this May at Broadway's recently remodeled Palace Theatre. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden who collaborated with Platt on the 2023 Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, teh show will play Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 15 for 18 performances only.

Platt's residency will be in celebration of the release of his new album, “Honeymind," which will be released on May 31.

Past residencies at the Palace include Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Harry Belafonte, Bette Mider, Diana Ross, and more. The most recent show to play at the Palace Theatre was The Spongebob Musical, which opened in December 2017 and closed in September 2018 to accommodate the renovations.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski