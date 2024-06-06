Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 6, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Review Roundup: HOME Opens On Broadway Directed By Kenny Leon

by A.A. Cristi

Home opens at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway tonight, directed by Kenny Leon. Read the reviews!

THE GREAT GATSBY, THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL & More Win at the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

by BWW Awards

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.. (more...)

Video: Alex Newell Joins Ben Platt to Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORORRS

by Stephi Wild

Last night's special guest at Ben Platt's residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace was Alex Newell! Newell joined Platt for a performance of 'Suddenly Seymour' from Little Shop of Horrors. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Rachel Sussman and Emma Galvin Welcome Baby Boy

by Stephi Wild

Producer Rachel Sussman and actress Emma Galvin welcomed a baby boy, Shiloh Ziggy Galvin-Sussman, on June 3.. (more...)

Jake Gyllenhaal Discusses Learning Shakespeare for Broadway's OTHELLO

by Josh Sharpe

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tony award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal discussed several of his current and upcoming projects, including his turn as the villainous Iago in the 2025 Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello.. (more...)

Congestion Pricing in New York City Postponed Indefinitely

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Congestion pricing in New York City, which was previously set to begin on June 30, has been indefinitely postponed.. (more...)

Video: Jim Parsons Says His Tony Nomination is a 'Symbol of the MOTHER PLAY Cast Unity'

by Joey Mervis

In this video, watch as Jim Parsons chats about his beloved castmates, why Mother Play means so much to him, and so much more.. (more...)

Video: Watch the Cast of ILLINOISE Perform 'Jacksonville'

by Josh Sharpe

The cast of Illinoise stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to perform the number Jacksonville from the Tony Award-nominated musical. Watch the performance now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!