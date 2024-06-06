Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Review Roundup: HOME Opens On Broadway Directed By Kenny Leon
THE GREAT GATSBY, THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL & More Win at the 21st Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards
Video: Alex Newell Joins Ben Platt to Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORORRS
Rachel Sussman and Emma Galvin Welcome Baby Boy
by Stephi Wild
Producer Rachel Sussman and actress Emma Galvin welcomed a baby boy, Shiloh Ziggy Galvin-Sussman, on June 3.. (more...)
Jake Gyllenhaal Discusses Learning Shakespeare for Broadway's OTHELLO
by Josh Sharpe
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tony award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal discussed several of his current and upcoming projects, including his turn as the villainous Iago in the 2025 Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello.. (more...)
Congestion Pricing in New York City Postponed Indefinitely
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Congestion pricing in New York City, which was previously set to begin on June 30, has been indefinitely postponed.. (more...)
Video: Jim Parsons Says His Tony Nomination is a 'Symbol of the MOTHER PLAY Cast Unity'
by Joey Mervis
In this video, watch as Jim Parsons chats about his beloved castmates, why Mother Play means so much to him, and so much more.. (more...)
Video: Watch the Cast of ILLINOISE Perform 'Jacksonville'
by Josh Sharpe
The cast of Illinoise stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to perform the number Jacksonville from the Tony Award-nominated musical. Watch the performance now!. (more...)
