Up on the Marquee: OH, MARY!

Oh, boy! Oh, Mary! is coming to Broadway! Written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, the New York Times Critic’s Pick will begin previews at the Lyceum Theatre on June 26, 2024, ahead of a July 11, 2024 Opening Night; the limited 12-week engagement will run through September 15, 2024.

Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Original Gowns for Cole Escola by Astor Yang. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski