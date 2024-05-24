Photos: Inside the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just yesterday, the Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, celebrated the winners of the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2023-2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Guests gathered at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for The Performing Arts.

View a full list of winners and check out photos from inside the special event below!

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski