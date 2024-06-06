Video: TITANIC Sails On Into Rehearsals at Encores!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"As I get further and further into rehearsals and diving into the score and the book, I'm just marveling at the genius of [this show]. I think this is a perfect musical. I feel like young musical theater writers should study this for its economy and Shakespearean grandeur. You don't even need a set! Everything is in the words."

The show that director Anne Kauffman is talking about is Titanic, and it's sailing into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month.

The complete cast for Encores! Titanic is Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin Anderson, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Contreras, Ali Ewoldt, Leslie Donna Flesner, Evan Harrington, Leah Horowitz, Amy Justman, Michael Maliakel, Timothy McDevitt, Grace Morgan, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, Matthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Watch as the cast and creative team chats more about the epic show and performs "Godspeed Titanic," "The Proposal/The Night Was Alive," and "Lady's Maid."