Listen: SUFFS Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now

Suffs (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official musical companion to the 6x Tony Award-nominated new musical from award-winning singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, is available now!

Stream or purchase the album now HERE.

Listen to the full album below:

"I grew up in rural Vermont listening obsessively to Broadway cast albums on the boombox in my bedroom,” said Shaina Taub when the album was first announced in April following the show’s official opening. “To get to make one of my own with this miraculous cast and orchestra is beyond my wildest childhood dreams. I'm so grateful to Atlantic Records for making it possible, and am so excited to share these songs and this story with the world."

Now playing at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre, Suffs recently received six nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards, including a nomination for “Best Musical.” Taub was nominated for “Best Book of a Musical” and “Best Original Score,” while Nikki M. James, who plays Ida B. Wells, was nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.” Additional nominations went to Leigh Silverman for “Best Direction of a Musical” and Paul Tazewell for “Best Costume Design of a Musical.” In addition, Suffs was recently honored with three Outer Critics Circle Awards, including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” “Outstanding Book of a Musical” (Shaina Taub), and “Outstanding Score” (Shaina Taub).

Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making history as only the second woman ever to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Taub is an Obie Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated songwriter and winner of the Kleban Prize, the Fred Ebb Award, the Jonathan Larson Grant, and the NYCLU's Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism. She created and starred in acclaimed musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park. She has released three solo albums and is currently signed to Atlantic Records.

“We are deeply proud to partner with Atlantic Records to release the Suffs Original Broadway Cast Recording,” said producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. “This new musical inspires audiences eight times a week at the Music Box Theatre, and we are thrilled to introduce this powerful story, and Shaina’s remarkable score, to fans all around the world.”

“Over the past decade, we’ve been honored to work with visionary composers to help bring their stories to life on record-breaking cast albums,” said GRAMMY® Award-winning Atlantic Records President, A&R Pete Ganbarg. “We’ve been huge fans of Shaina’s for a while and are thrilled to be working with her and her incredible team to bring the timely story of Suffs to the world.”

ABOUT SUFFS

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Suffs also stars Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre’s Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould (Lincoln Center Theater’s Camelot) as the Alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love) as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew (Broadway debut) as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble will feature Dana Costello (Pretty Woman) as well as Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall making their Broadway debuts. The cast also includes Christine Heesun Hwang (Les Misérables National Tour), Chessa Metz (Broadway debut), Kirsten Scott(Jersey Boys), Housso Semon (Girl From The North Country), and D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen).

Suffs features book, music and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman(Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award-winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as General Manager.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai serving as two of the musical’s producers.

Suffs was originally developed and produced at The Public Theater in 2022 (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham).