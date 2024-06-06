LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES is Available to Stream on Audible Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laura Benanti's one-woman comedy show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, is available exclusively now on Audible. The show, written by and starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, features five original songs co-written with Todd Almond and directed by Annie Tippe. Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares was recorded live during a sold-out run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.

As a precocious kid who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18, Laura Benanti spent her formative years playing grown-ups onstage, but it took her a while to figure out how to be one in real life. With her razor-sharp wit and unapologetic candor, Benanti shares her hard-won insights on topics like marriage, motherhood, perimenopause, female friendship, and making peace with the younger versions of ourselves. Whether you’re a mom juggling a million responsibilities, or just anyone trying to navigate the complexities of becoming a person that you’re proud of—prepare to laugh until you cry as Benanti skewers the societal expectations and double standards that so often leave us feeling like “nobody cares.”

Listen now on Audible here.

BIOGRAPIES

Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Benanti recently costarred in the hit film No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence and Matthew Broderick and guest stars in Max’s Gilded Age, Hulu’s Life & Beth (created by and starring Amy Schumer), and Elsbeth on CBS. Benanti earned rave reviews for her portrayal of a grieving widow in Netflix’s film Worth, starring opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan. She will be seen later this year in the film Goodrich, opposite Michael Keaton and Everything’s Going to Be Great with Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney. Ms. Benanti is widely praised for her impression of Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Other TV work includes Younger, The Detour, Supergirl, Nashville, and Inside Amy Schumer (among many others). In the theater, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in The Sound of Music and has subsequently starred in 10 more Broadway shows (musicals, straight plays, comedies, and dramas) including Into the Woods, Nine (opposite Antonio Banderas), Gypsy (for which she won a Tony Award), She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key.

Todd Almond is an acclaimed performer, songwriter, and playwright. His recent performance on Broadway in Girl from the North Country was called “stunning” by The Washington Post, and “roof-raising, uplifting, and invigorating” by The Hollywood Reporter. Almond co-wrote the songs for and music-directed Audible’s hit comedy Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares. His musical adaptation of The Odyssey at Shakespeare in the Park’s Delacorte Theater in Central Park was hailed as “brash, funny and heart-stirring” by The New York Times. Todd recently toured the US in his original musical Kansas City Choir Boy (“awesome, slyly punk rock” by Rolling Stone) co-starring with rock icon Courtney Love, and he starred in three of his original musicals at the famed Delacorte Theater in Central Park (The Tempest, The Winter’s Tale, and The Odyssey). His musical Girlfriend, based on the Matthew Sweet album of the same title, is a perennial favorite for theater companies around the US and Japan, and he is currently collaborating with producer David Foster on a new, original musical. He has previously collaborated with Sarah Ruhl (Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical), Jenny Schwartz (Iowa), Laura Benanti (In Constant Search for the Right Kind of Attention), Sherie Rene Scott (Piece of Meat); Kelli O’Hara (“Live at Carnegie Hall”), and Andrew Rannells (“Live from Lincoln Center”). As a composer and orchestrator, Almond has written and arranged music for Noises Off on Broadway, Iowa at Playwrights Horizons, F-cking A at Signature Theatre, and How to Transcend a Happy Marriage at Lincoln Center Theater, and the recent film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa’s Hello Again. Other New York acting credits include Stage Kiss by Sarah Ruhl at Playwrights Horizons, People Are Wrong at the Vineyard, and Law and Order: SVU. Currently, Todd can also be seen co-starring in the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max.

Annie Tippe is a director and creator of new work, music theater and film. She directed the world premieres and subsequent productions of Dave Malloy's Octet, Three Houses and Ghost Quartet. For Octet, she won the Lortel Award for Best Direction and was named an SDC Callaway Award Finalist. Other recent: Julia May Jonas' Your Own Personal Exegesis (Lincoln Center), Molly Beach Murphy + Jeanna Phillip's COWBOY BOB (Alley Theatre), Selina Fillinger's Potus (Berkeley Rep), Britta Johnson's Life After (Goodman Theatre; Jeff Award Nominee), Leslye Headland's Cult of Love (IAMA), Bess Wohl's Continuity (Goodman Theatre), Tony Meneses' The Hombres (Two River), and James + Jerome's INK (co-directed w. Rachel Chavkin) and The Conversationalists (Bushwick Starr). Her film Help Me Mary won Best Narrative Short at the Lower East Side Film Festival. Former Ars Nova Director-in-Residence, Drama League Directing Fellow, Williamstown Directing Corps. www.annietippe.com