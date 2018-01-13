BWW's On This Day - January 13, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Agnus
Julius Caesar
The Homecoming Queen
Miles for Mary
Party Face
Beginning
The Outsider
You Got Older
The Pill
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Cardinal
The Divide
Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Eugenius!
Miss Saigon
Crazy for You
Addy & Uno
Titus Andronicus
Antony and Cleopatra
A Christmas Carol
Meteor Shower
20th Century Blues
BLKS
Mankind
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
Miles for Mary
The Pill
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Mary Stuart
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/31/18
CLOSING SOON:
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/19/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
