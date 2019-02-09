BWW's On This Day - February 9, 2019

Feb. 9, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/9/19

The Light
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19

God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19

Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/11/19

Daddy
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19

Sea Wall
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19

A Life
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19

Spaceman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/17/19

Come From Away
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/18/19

The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/18/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Merrily We Roll Along
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

Follies
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Only Fools and Horses
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19

Tartuffe
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

We Are The Tigers
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

 CLOSING SOON:
Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Nine Night
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Maestro
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/9/19

Call Me Madam
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

The Music Man
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/11/19

God Said This
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/15/19

True West
(West End - 0)
closing 2/16/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/16/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Paradise Square
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19

Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19

God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19

Pinter at the Pinter
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19

COMING UP:

Sunday February 10, 2019:
HAMILTON, BE MORE CHILL Cast Members Will Celebrate Rodgers Theater
Monday February 11, 2019:
Benanti and More Will Sing at Immigrant Families Benefit
Monday February 11, 2019:
Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE Will Get NYC Reading
Monday February 11, 2019:
Williamstown Theatre Fest Gala to Ft. an Evening with Audra McDonald
Thursday February 14, 2019:
KISS ME KATE to Begin February 14 at Studio 54; Full Creative Team
Thursday February 14, 2019:
Prince, Milligan, & More Will Perform at Gala To Benefit Gay Men's Chorus



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Bless My Soul! Public Theater Will Stage HERCULES at the Delacorte Theatre This Summer
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller, and Rosie O'Donnell in THE MUSIC MAN
  • Breaking: Full Cast Revealed for BEETLEJUICE on Broadway; Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure & More Will Return!
  • Patti LuPone Covers Set Breakdown During Performance of COMPANY
  • Breaking: [TITLE OF SHOW] Cast Will Reunite for Actors Fund Concert This March
  • BWW Interview: Singers Unite! Learn About Australian Discovery Orchestra's Global Vocal Competition!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE