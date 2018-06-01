BWW Live Will Chat with Broadway Legend Betty Buckley Today at 5:30PM!

Today, June 1, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with Broadway legend Betty Buckley! Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskBettyBWW.

Tune in on later today at 5:30pm to watch live!

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will release her inspiring and emotionally-compelling new live album Hope - a profound mix of Americana, pop, rock and standards - from Palmetto Records in physical, digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 8. Buckley will celebrate the album at Joe's Pub at the Public in New York with an exclusive four-concert engagement from June 5 to 9. Buckley will also offer a Five Day Performance Workshop at New York's T. Schreiber Studio from June 2 to 8. Starting today, customers that pre-order the album receive an immediate download of the title track "Hope." To pre-order the album, purchase tickets for Joe's Pub, and for info on the workshop, please visit www.BettyBuckley.com.

The album Hope coincides with her debut as Madame L'Angelle in the AMC television hit "Preacher" - the third season begins June 25 - and rehearsals this summer for her starring role in the first National Tour of the smash Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! These successes follow a remarkable year which included co-starring in M. Night Shyamalan's film Split (the #1 Movie in America and an International Box Office hit) opposite James McAvoy, and a recurring role in the CW hit "Supergirl."

Hope, Buckley's eighteenth album, features her quartet of musicians including the renowned multi-Grammy-nominated Christian Jacob, Buckley's long-term Pianist, Arranger and Music Director; Oz Noy on guitar; Tony Marino on bass; and Dan Rieser on drums.

Buckley, an award-winning career that has encompassed TV, film, stage and concert work around the globe, is probably best known as one of theater's most respected and legendary leading ladies. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

Buckley received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love, and an Olivier Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, White's Lies, Lincoln Center's Elegies, the original NYSF production of Edwin Drood, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans and I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road. Regional credits include The Perfectionist, Gypsy, The Threepenny Opera, Camino Real, Buffalo Gal, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Old Friends at Houston's Alley Theatre and Grey Gardens at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. In London she starred in Promises, Promises for which she was nominated for an Evening Standard Award and in 2013 the British premiere of Dear World.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You