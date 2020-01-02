BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Liz Callaway In Concert In New Orleans!

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Liz Callaway in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on January 11, 2020 at The New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts in New Orleans, Louisiana. The contest will run now through January 4th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheims Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Off-Broadway she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill, and also appeared in Brownstone, No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, and Godspell. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello! at Encores!, and Hair in Concert. Liz has also established a major career as a concert and recording artist. The award-winning Sibling Revelry (created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway) was presented to great acclaim at The Donmar Warehouse in London. Boom!, a celebration of the music of the 60s and 70s, also created with her sister was recorded live at Birdland and has toured the country. She had the pleasure of singing "Chances Are" with singing legend Johnny Mathis, co-starred with Jimmy Webb & Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinsteins in New York and joined Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder at Hal Davids 90th Birthday Celebration Concert at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. For the younger audience, Liz sang the Academy Award nominated song Journey to the Past in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin and the King of Thieves and The Return of Jofor. Her work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2: Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast and other children's favorites. Her Emmy Award win was for hosting the children's program Ready to Go on CBS.

Get tickets to see Liz Callaway with Seth Rudetsky at The New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts with tickets tickets starting at $50 here!





