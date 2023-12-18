NYC Theatre Community Organizes Rapid Response Rally For Freedom Theatre Of Jenin

The theatre and performing arts community of New York City plan to gather on Tuesday, December 19th from 5-7pm at Astor Place to stand in solidarity with The Freedom Theatre of Jenin, Palestine, and protest the continued detainment of its members, Mustafa Sheta and Jamal Abu Joas.

On Wednesday, 13th December, Israeli soldiers raided and destroyed the offices of The Freedom Theatre, and violently abducted Artistic Director Ahmed Tobasi, Producer Mustafa Sheta, and theatre graduate Jamal Abu Joas from their homes. Tobasi has since been released, but his colleagues remain detained.

This rally will feature a lineup of speakers from the New York theatre community sharing personal remarks and performances, including excerpts read from The Freedom Theatre's "The Revolution's Promise," and Ashtar Theatre's "The Gaza Monologues."

This rally is organized by individual New York theater-makers and sponsored by Friends of the Jenin Freedom Theatre NY, Noor Theatre, Al Límite Collective, Queers for a Liberated Palestine, and the National Queer Theatre.