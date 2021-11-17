Teatro Paraguas Presents A MUSICAL PIÑATA FOR CHRISTMAS VIII  LIVE!

Beginning Friday, December 10, 2021, Teatro Paraguas will present A Musical Piñata for Christmas IX, an annual community celebration for the Holidays, for six live performances.

The celebration features a short play written by Alix Hudson and Paola Vengoechea Martini, and directed by JoJo Sena de Tarnoff entitled Marimorena, Biscochitos, and the Fear of Missing Out. The play continues the storyline from last year's featured play, Home for the Holidays: Con Amor y Gozo, which was performed solely on Zoom. This year's production is a hybrid offering, with a number of actors participating from New York via Zoom.

In this Spanglish romp, 30 actors of all ages from our Paraguas family are also a literal family -- desperately trying to cobble together a "normal" Christmas for the family matriarch, Mama JoJo (JoJo Sena de Tarnoff). But with the chaos of the kids making biscochitos, the teens creating tree ornaments, the adults fussing over whether to present the Misa del Gallo on Zoom, and Padre and others hitting the Communion wine, chaos and hilarity shine as bright as the Christmas star.

The Teatro Paraguas Orchestra, with 10 musicians led by Jeff Tarnoff, will play traditional and contemporary carols, including a few with dance routines choreographed by Xochitl Ehrl. A number of other short plays will be presented, including Oh, Tannenbaum, by Mark Harvey Levine. And Santa Clos will show up at the last minute to help bring down the piñata for all the kids in the audience.

On Saturday, December 18, ArtWalk Santa Fe teams up with Teatro Paraguas for a lively afternoon, with at least 15 local artists selling their creations, food trucks, live music, face painting, and other kid-friendly activities. The festivities begin in Teatro Paraguas' 2nd Space at 12 noon, and continue until 5:00 p.m. Teatro Paraguas performs at 3:00 p.m. on the Mainstage.

Performances of A Musical Piñata for Christmas IX take place Fridays December 10 and 17 at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays December 11 and 18 at 3:00 p.m., and Sundays December 12 and 19 at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are most welcome. Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

Visit www.artwalksantafe.com to learn more.