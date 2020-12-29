LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! COME FROM AWAY Leads Best Ensemble!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Toronto!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Toronto:

Best Ensemble (Equity)

COME FROM AWAY - Mirvish - 2020 39%

LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2013 17%

HAMILTON - Ed Mirvish THEATRE - 2020 7%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Kitchener Waterloo Musical Productions 35%

Wavestage Theatre Company 30%

Scarborough Theatre Guild 13%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Christine Watson - ROCK OF AGES - Drayton Entertainment - 2017 25%

Matt Alfano - A CHORUS LINE - Stratford Festival - 2016 23%

Julia Juhas - WIZARD OF OZ - Ross Petty - 2019 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 27%

Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT - Stratford Festival - 2020 19%

Lawrence OConnor - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish Princess of Wales (POW) - 2013 15%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

MIRVISH PRODUCTIONS 26%

Stratford Festival 20%

Drayton Entertainment 18%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Ramin Karimloo - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2012 22%

AJ Bridel - KINKY BOOTS - Mirvish - 2015 17%

Steffi DiDomenicantonio - COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 43%

LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2012 19%

KINKY BOOTS - Mirvish - 2018 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Soulpepper - 2019 32%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Drayton Entertainment - 2020 30%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Drayton Entertainment - 2020 16%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Kristina Newman - SECRET GARDEN - Wavestage Theatre Company - 2019 25%

Brian Dudkiewicz - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment - 2019 21%

Douglas Paraschuk - CAROUSEL - Stratford Festival - 2015 18%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Mirvish 24%

Stratford Festival 24%

Drayton Entertainment 19%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

FROM JUDY TO BETTE: THE STARS OF OLD HOLLYWOOD - Rose Theatre - 2020 29%

ONE STEP AT A TIME - Theatre Passe Muraille - 2020 24%

SARAH/FRANK - Toronto Fringe Festival - 2020 22%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Ramin Karimloo - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish Princess of Wales (POW) - 2013 34%

Tara Jackson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Citadel Theatre - 2019 12%

Lee Siegel - LES MISERABLES - Drayton Entertainment - 2014 11%