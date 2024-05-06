Rialto Chatter: Tom Holland Will Open West End ROMEO & JULIET With a Scene on the Theater's Roof

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Romeo & Juliet, starring Tom Holland, gears up to begin performances this week, rumors are circulating about the details of the production, including one stunt that may or may not happen.

According to The Irish Sun, Holland, who is best known for starring as the title role in Spider-Man, will open the show from the roof of the Duke of York's Theatre. The performance will be filmed by drones each night and broadcast in the theatre. Following the opening sequence, Holland is said to head inside and take the stage to perform the rest of the show.

However, this may violate certain health and safety standards, as the Westminster Council reportedly has strict rules about the usage of drones, making it tricky to tell if they will make an exception for this purpose.

This comes after The Jamie Lloyd Company's recently staged production of Sunset Boulevard, which featured a scene filmed on the street each night.

"[The Jamie Lloyd Company] have hired at least two camera operators so the scenes can be captured," a source told The Sun. "Everything is being worked on as we speak but they are really trying to make it happen.”

Read the original story on The Irish Sun.

Alongside Holland, Romeo & Juliet is led by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet. Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio) and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators) complete the cast.

Romeo & Juliet opens at the Duke of York's Theatre, on Thursday 23 May, with previews from Saturday 11 May, and runs until Saturday 3 August 2024.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production is rumored to head to Broadway following the conclusion of its West End run.