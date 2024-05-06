Video: Gary Barlow Reveals FINDING NEVERLAND Will Open in the West End in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gary Barlow has revealed that Finding Neverland is headed to the West End next year! When asked about when fans can expect the musical in London, Barlow exclusively told Amy Hart, host of P&O Cruises Official Podcast, Hart to Heart, that it's coming in "summer 2025."

He did not go into detail as to to location or exact dates for the production at this time, but he did share a bit about how much the musical means to him.

"It was five years of my life, writing that musical," Barlow shared. "It was a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. It was worth it because I've never experience that before. To sit and watch actors and actresses do your work on stage and to watch audiences be emotional, it was absolutely wonderful."

Watch the full episode below!

About Finding Neverland

Finding Neverland is a musical with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy and a book by James Graham adapted from the 1998 play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee and its 2004 film version Finding Neverland.

The musical made its world premiere in 2014 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Following completion of its Cambridge run, the production transferred to Broadway in March 2015. After a 17-month Broadway run, Finding Neverland closed on 21 August 2016, and began a U.S. national tour the following month.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg