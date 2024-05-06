Video: Nick Fradiani Receives Neil Diamond's Guitar at A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a recent performance of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Nick Fradiani received a special unexpected gift! Fradiani, who stars as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in the musical, was joined on stage by Diamond's wife, Katie, following the show's curtain call. Katie revealed that Neil wanted him to have a special gift - one of his guitars!

Check out the video!

About A Beautiful Noise

A Beautiful Noise stars “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then,' Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,' Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,' and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.' They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner;' Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke;' Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond'; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.'

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now'), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond'), Dianna Marie Barger (ensemble), Mateus Leite Cardoso (swing), Gabrielle Djenné (swing), Jordan Dobson(swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Anthony J. Garcia (ensemble), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (swing), Alec Michael Ryan (swing), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), Annie Wallace (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (ensemble).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams(lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).