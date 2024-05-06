Video: Inside the Sitzprobe For GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL, Starring Raúl Esparza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new video has been released from the sitzprobe for GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL, starring Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, and more!

Previews began last night, May 5, 2024 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and performances run through June 16th.

Check out the video!

Helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Galileo is written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong and features an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, with choreography by David Neumann.



The cast features Raúl Esparza as ‘Galileo Galilei’, Jeremy Kushnier as ‘Cardinal Maffeo Barberini,’ Madalynn Mathews as ‘Virginia,’ Christian Magby as ‘Alessandro Tarantola,” Javier Muñoz as ‘Cardinal Morosini,’ and Bradley Dean as ‘Cardinal Grasso.’



Rounding out the rest of the cast are (in alphabetical order): Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Michal Kolaczkowski, Claire Kwon, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Michael J. Mainwaring, Alexander Mendoza, Brian Ray Norris, Chase Peacock, Noah Plomgren, David Rowen, DeMone Seraphin, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, Zalah Brenae Vallien, and Adrian Villegas.



The creative team for Galileo includes Brian Usifer (Music Supervisor and Orchestrator), Roberto Sinha (Music Director), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras (Projections), Tom Watson (Wig, Hair, & Makeup), Ben Villegas Randle (Associate Director), T. Oliver Reid (Associate Choreographer), Jonathan Bauerfeld (Associate Music Director & Score Associate), Anna Grigo (Associate Scenic Design), Sarah Smith (Associate Costume Design), Vicki Bain (Associate Lighting Design), Kevin Kennedy (Associate Sound Design), Rick Steiger (Production Stage Manager), Amy Marsico (Stage Manager), Karen Evanouskas (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting).