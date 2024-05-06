Dallas Smith Added To The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival has announced that on Friday, August 30th, 2024, fans will enjoy an all-country evening featuring three-time CCMA Artist of the Year and JUNO Awards winner, Dallas Smith. This is on top of JUNO Awards winner, Charlotte Cardin who will also be performing at the Festival on August 29th, 2024.

First known as the lead singer of platinum-selling rock band Default, Dallas Smith has since conquered the country music world. With 13 number-1 hits on country radio, 18 gold singles and 7 platinum singles, Dallas Smith is making his mark on the country world, now making his USA debut with impressive achievements.

American country singer Dave Fenley, who has been seen on America's Got Talent and The Voice USA in Blake Shelton's team, will precede Dallas Smith's show.

The Festival is inviting fans to get their tickets early, as tickets are at the best price until May 12th at fmg2024.ca. Camping sites are also on sale at reduced prices.

Comments