Photos: Vanessa Williams and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2024 Drama League Award Nominations

The 90th Annual Drama League Awards will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00PM. 

By: Apr. 22, 2024
Two-time Emmy and two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, and Grammy, Emmy, and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams, announced the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominations this morning, Monday, April 22, 2024 at 10:00AM. Check out photos from the event below!

The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2024-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 



