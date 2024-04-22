Photos: Vanessa Williams and Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2024 Drama League Award Nominations

The 90th Annual Drama League Awards will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00PM.
Two-time Emmy and two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, and Grammy, Emmy, and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams, announced the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominations this morning, Monday, April 22, 2024 at 10:00AM. Check out photos from the event below!
Check out the full list of nominees for the 2024 Drama League Awards here!
The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2024-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Drama League Awards 2024
Nilan, Bevin Ross, Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Vanessa Williams, Bebe Neuwirth and Bonnie Comley
Paula Kaminsky Davis, Townsend Teague, Mary Jain, Bevin Ross, Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams, Darin Oduyoye, Sarah Hutton, Stan Ponte, Bonnie Comley and Jonathan Demar
Townsend Teague, Bebe Neuwirth, Vanessa Williams, Sarah Hutton and Jonathan Demar
Darin Oduyoye and Bebe Neuwirth
Vanessa Williams and Jonathan Demar
