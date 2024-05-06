Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 6, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Voting Opens for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards

by BWW Awards

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that voting is now open for the 21st Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.. (more...)

Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Stephi Wild

Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland and stage and film star Andrew Barth Feldman will star as Audrey and Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Learn more here!. (more...)

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting

by Bruce Glikas

The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2024 acting nominees here!. (more...)

Photos: Meet the 2024 Creative Tony Nominees

The Tony nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2024 creative nominees!

Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer Cast in ROBIN HOOD Reimagining

by Josh Sharpe

According to reports, The Music Man star Hugh Jackman will be appearing in a new reimagining of Robin Hood, alongside Jodie Comer. The film is said to be a darker take on the tale. Titled The Death of Robin Hood, the film sees an older Robin Hood looking back at his life of crime and murder. After an injury, he is taken in by an unknown woman who offers him a chance at salvation. The film is scheduled to begin production next February.. (more...)

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy Cast in THE MAGIC FARAWAY TREE

by Josh Sharpe

tick, tick... BOOM! star Andrew Garfield and The Crown star Claire Foy will reunite in a new adaptation of the classic children's novels by Enid Blyton. In The Magic Faraway Tree, Garfield and Foy will play a couple, Tim and Polly respectively, who move their family to the remote English countryside. After their relocation, the children discover the magical 'Faraway Tree' that houses residents who live within its branches.. (more...)

Glenn Close Says SUNSET BOULEVARD Film is 'Moving Forward'

by Josh Sharpe

Glenn Close has given a new update on the Sunset Boulevard film adaptation, revealing that it is 'moving forward.' Close originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway in 1994 before returning to the role in the 2017 revival.. (more...)

Original West End Star Oliver Tompsett Will Join the Broadway Cast of & JULIET

by Stephi Wild

West End star Oliver Tompsett will join the Broadway company of the hit musical & Juliet as ‘William Shakespeare’ beginning on Friday, May 10, 2024. . (more...)

Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Tony Nominations During 'It's A Hit!'

by Stephi Wild

Merrily We Roll Along is celebrating its seven Tony Award nominations with a look behind the scenes of a special scene in the musical. Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“Just be who you wanna be

Never let ’em tell you who you ought to be

Just be with dignity

Celebrate yourself triumphantly” - Kinky Boots



