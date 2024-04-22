Photos: The Cast of PATRIOTS Takes Their Opening Night Curtain Call!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Stuhlbarg is back on Broadway in Patriots, the timely new play by Peter Morgan, and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold.

See photos from inside opening night as the show's company officially kicks off their Broadway run at curtain calls!

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Keen). But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski