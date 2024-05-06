Review: 'Suara Areta' Addresses the Devastating Impact of Sexual Violence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The theatrical performance "Suara Areta" was succesfully held at Gripa Studio, South Jakarta, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The performance, a culmination of the final project (non-thesis) by three students of Communication Science with a concentration in Performing Arts Communication from LSPR Jakarta, captivated and inspired the audience by addressing the impact experienced by survivors of sexual violence.

Under the guidance of Yani Maemunah, M.Sn., with Aneftia Zahra as the producer, Annabell Josephine Sinaulan as the co-producer, and Saputra Asep as the director, "Voice of Areta" tells the story of Areta's experience (portrayed by Epiphania Evangelistha), a survivor of sexual violence, and her journey towards recovery, highlighting the emotional challenges, social stigma, and the urgency of family support. The story also involves Areta's brother, Dhanes (portrayed by David Gymnastiar Yudhoyono), Bunda a.k.a. Mother (portrayed by Poppy Ariyanti), and Dhanes' friend, Jelita (portrayed by Juliette Wirawan).

This work also utilizes the hashtag #SpeakTogetherWithAreta, inviting the community to advocate for change, raise awareness, and become a voice for those unheard. At the end of the event, Aneftia as the producer stated, "I learned that facing trauma can be easier when not done alone. Therefore, it is crucial for us as a family to support and strengthen each other. Thus, as a society, we also have a role in bringing about change."

"Suara Areta" received much positive feedback from the audience after the performance. With an intimate scale that allows the audience to feel connected to the story, the plot -- reflecting the everyday life of a survivor -- becomes more relevant and easily understood. Despite its brief duration, this performance aimed to convey a very meaningful message.

This performance serves as tangible evidence that theater arts have the power to convey strong social messages and influence positive change in society. "Suara Areta" hopes to create a profound impression and leave an inspiring impact on its audience.

Our correspondent Blue praised the relatable story told through easy-to-digest dialogues, making it easy for the audience to know what to do as part of a survivor's support stystem like Areta's family. The close distance between the stage and the seats also allowed the audience to enjoy every expression made by the actors. Finally, the lighting, props, and audio were also similarly impressive.

About Areta Project:

Originating from the final project of three LSPR students, the Areta Project is an artistic initiative aimed at utilizing performing arts as a tool to address important social issues. Through creativity, education, and advocacy, the Areta Project is committed to empowering individuals and communities to create a safer environment for survivors of sexual violence.

