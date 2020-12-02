Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Warehouse Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Carolina!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Patti Maurer, Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 70%

Robin Russell - Coastal Carolina University 15%

Jason Bryant - SC Children's Theatre 7%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Dance Studio 75%

Myrtle Beach School of Performing Arts 25%

Best Ensemble (Upstate)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 60%

MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2020 23%

MARY POPPINS - Greenville Theatre - 2016 10%

Best Theatre Staff (Upstate)

Warehouse Theatre 62%

Centre Stage 38%

Bob Jones University 0

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Adam Pelty - BRIGHT STAR - Coastal Carolina University - 2019 58%

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 42%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Miranda Barnett - GOOD PEOPLE - Centre Stage - 2018 55%

Christopher Rose - ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2018 45%

Favorite Social Media (Upstate)

Centre Stage 54%

Warehouse Theatre 46%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 56%

Arts Centre if Coastal Carolina 24%

Long Bay Theatre 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

John Dowbiggin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 50%

John Dowbiggin Hilton Head Preparatory School - 2020 34%

Cory Granner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Greenville Theatre - 2018 16%

Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 32%

Cassie Maurer - ALL SHOOK UP - Main Street Youth Theatre - 2016 22%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 12%

Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 42%

Celia Blitzer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Greenville Theatre - 2013 21%

Jessica Eckenrod Cherry - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 17%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 72%

GODSPELL - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 28%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

MOUSETRAP - Arts Center Of Coastal Carolina - 2014 60%

OUR TOWN - Coastal Carolina University - 2018 40%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Upstate)

ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2017 34%

CRY IT OUT - Warehouse Theatre - 2019 28%

THE TIN WOMAN - Centre Stage - 2020 25%

Set Design Of The Decade (Upstate)

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 44%

Will Ragland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Town Players - 2019 30%

Shannon Robert - METAMORPHOSES - Warehouse Theatre - 2013 26%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 80%

Long Bay Theatre 20%

Top Streaming Production/Performance (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 78%

BEAUTIFUL CITY - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 22%

Top Streaming Production/Performance (Upstate)

OBJECTIVITY - Warehouse Theatre - 2020 68%

COUPLES - Centre Stage - 2020 32%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 40%

Trey Middleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 20%

Cassie Cohen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 19%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Upstate)

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 54%

Jessica Eckenrod - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 35%

Taylor Randall Marlatt - DIVAS - Centre Stage - 2020 11%

Volunteer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Anne Middleton 48%

Shannon Stratton Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 36%

Heather Wilcauskas - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%

Youth Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 34%

Cassie Maurer - ANYTHING GOES - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute - 2017 29%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 19%

Youth Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Camila Escobar - LES MISERABLES - Greenville Theatre - 2014 39%

Shaw Shurley - OLIVER/NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre - 2019 33%

Camila Escobar - SWEENEY TODD - Electric City Playhouse - 2017 15%

