LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! South Bend Civic Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Bend!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for South Bend:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Crystal Ryan 40%

Christy Burgess 36%

Joshua Napierkowski 24%

Best Ensemble

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 45%

LES MIS - Premier Arts - 2014 27%

SHREK - Premier Arts - 2020 18%

Best Theatre Staff

South Bend Civic Theatre 72%

Art 4 24%

Premier Arts 3%

Costume Design of the Decade

Emily Chidalek - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2020 83%

Emily Chidalek - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 17%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tell Williams - MARY POPPINS - Premier Arts - 2017 58%

Tell Williams - HAIRSPRAY - Elkhart Civic - 2012 42%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Dr. Aaron Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 38%

Dr. Aaron Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 38%

Dr Aaron Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Natalie MacRae - MY FAIR LADY - Civic Theatre - 2019 48%

Grace Lazar - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 28%

Hannah Efsits - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Art 4 - 2020 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 44%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Art 4 - 2018 22%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 22%

Set Design Of The Decade

Mark Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 53%

Mark Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 35%

Mark Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 12%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Bend Civic Theatre 74%

Art 4 19%

Premier Arts 6%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Mimi Bell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 38%

Karen Dickerson - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 31%

Michelle Miller - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 19%