Suzan-Lori Parks' SALLY & TOM Extends For 4th Time; Descendants Meet The Cast

SALLY & TOM, the New York premiere play written by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, has extended for a fourth time, now running through Sunday, June 2 at The Public Theater.

Originally scheduled to run through April 28, SALLY & TOM began performances on March 28 in The Public's Martinson Hall and officially opened on April 16.

On April 24, The Public was honored to host a special group at Suzan-Lori Parks' SALLY & TOM, which features a play-within-a-play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. A group of descendants of Monticello's enslaved families and historian Annette Gordon-Reed attended the show and joined the company for post-show photos and conversation about the play and their family's stories.

The group, pictured below, is standing in front of a wall engraved with the names of their ancestors who were enslaved at Monticello.