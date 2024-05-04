Broadway Jukebox: The Tony-Nominated Shows of 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's Tonys season! The nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced earlier this week and many of this season's most-loved new productions have recently released (or will soon release) cast recordings.

Study up on the music from the nominated shows below and look out for upcoming cast recording releases, including: Stereophonic (May 10), Water For Elephants (May 17), The Outsiders (May 22), Lempicka (May 29), Suffs (June 14), The Great Gatsby (June 24).

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a 2024 Tony-nominated musical stands out to you.

