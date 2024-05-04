Producer Edgar Lansbury Has Passed Away at 94

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway, film, and television producer, and former scenic designer Edgar Lansbury passed away on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 in his home in Manhattan at the age of 94, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lansbury was the brother of the late Angela Lansbury.



Edgar Lansbury made his Broadway producing debut with the Frank D. Gilroy play The Subject Was Roses, which won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1964.

Other Broadway credits include The Only Game in Town (1968), Look to the Lilies (1970), The Magic Show (1974), Gypsy starring his sister Angela Lansbury (1974), Godspell (1976), American Buffalo (1977, Drama Desk Nomination), and Lennon (2005). Lansbury was also a producer on the 2011 Broadway Revival of Godspell.



Lansbury's off-Broadway credits include Promenade at the Promenade Theater on the Upper West Side, which he designed and operated, Arms and the Man, Waiting for Godot, Long Day's Journey into Night, and As Bees In Honey Drown (Drama Desk nomination).



Lansbury received the John Houseman Award in 2007, presented by The Acting Company to honor his commitment to the development of classical actors and a national audience for the theater.



Film and television credits include The Wild Party, Blue Sunshine, Squirm, film adaptations of The Subject Was Roses and Godspell, and Coronet Blue.