Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys-  Getting WICKED with Dan Micciche

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing; we're talking Tony Noms! Then I am joined by seasoned Bway performer, music director, conductor, and vocal coach, Dan Micciche! Dan holds the distinction of being the youngest person to ever play the role of Mary Sunshine in Chicago at the age of 22. We talk all about his amazing 6 years with the Broadway, touring, and international companies of Chicago, and what it means to be part of such an iconic show. He also shares about his experience working his way up from Keys 3 player on the national tour of Wicked, to being the resident music director of the show on Broadway. Dan talks about what it feels like to steer the ship of such a huge musical, and how the scale of this show continues to impact him as a musician and as a person. We talk about everything from maintaining the integrity of Stephen Schwartz's incredible score, to conducting a no-fly Defying Gravity. Dan is the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Dan Micciche is a CT and NYC based music director, conductor, vocal coach, and former Broadway performer. A graduate of the Boston Conservatory with a BFA in Musical Theater, Dan has been with the Broadway and touring companies of Wicked for almost 11 years. Dan is also a private and corporate event producer, bringing the talent of Broadway to your own private events, parties, and gatherings. Visit danmiccichemusic.com for more info.