Video: Marc Shaiman Will Premiere Variety Concert in San Diego This Summer

Award-winning composer, lyricist, orchestrator and musician Marc Shaiman brings his genius to the stage with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra in the World Premiere of an evening celebrating his beloved music from TV, film and theater. This variety show-style concert will include stories about his work with such superstars as Martin Short, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Bette Midler, Billy Crystal and more!

Exciting award-winning songs include: "You Can't Stop the Beat" (from his Tony Award-winning show Hairspray), "It Had to be You," "Some Like it Hot," "Let Me be Your Star," "A Wink and a Smile," "I Will Follow Him," "Wind Beneath My Wings" and (from South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut) "Blame Canada". You'll also hear excerpts from some of Shaiman's famous scores from motion pictures: Mary Poppins Returns, City Slickers, The American President, The First Wives Club and Patch Adams.

Performers will include: Rory Donovan, Elizabeth Stanley, Shayna Steele, and a special guest appearance by Marissa Jaret Winokur. Plus, appearances from Musical theatre and vocal arts majors from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts-(SDSCPA), Coronado School of the Arts Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory, and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

The evening will be directed by Scott Wittman, produced by Allen J. Sviridoff and Steven Reineke will serve as conductor.

