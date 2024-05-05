Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The pie shop is closing up! The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd plays its final Broadway performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre today after 27 previews and 399 regular performances.

Currently starring Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, the revival opened on March 26, 2023 with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, both of whom were nominated for Tony Awards for their performances. The revival received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Thomas Kail.

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

The current cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street also includes Joe Locke as Tobias, Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

The 2023 Broadway cast recording of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, featuring Groban and Ashford, was released earlier this fall by Warner Music Group’s Arts Music and Reprise Records, and is available now on all streaming and digital platforms. Produced by Alex Lacamoire and co-produced by Thomas Kail, the cast recording features Jonathan Tunick’s expansive original 26-player orchestration from the original production, as well the complete opening night cast of the revival.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was the winner of two 2023 Tony Awards for “Best Lighting Design of a Musical” (Natasha Katz) and “Best Sound Design of a Musical” (Nevin Steinberg). The production was nominated for six additional 2023 Tony Awards, including “Best Revival of a Musical,” “Best Leading Actor in a Musical” for Josh Groban, and “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” for Annaleigh Ashford. Sweeney Todd is also the winner of three 2023 Drama Desk Awards: “Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical” (Annaleigh Ashford), “Outstanding Direction of a Musical” (Thomas Kail), and “Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical” (Natasha Katz). Annaleigh Ashford also received the 2023 Drama League “Distinguished Performance Award” for her role as Mrs. Lovett.