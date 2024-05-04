Review: Jaye Maynard Delivers Beautiful Blossom Dearie Tribute at Chelsea Table And Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chelsea Table and Stage was packed to the brim last Sunday evening on April 28th for Jaye Maynard’s beautiful Blossom Dearie tribute show, Bird Amongst the Blossom.

Entering the room in a strapless red and gold '50s-inspired dress, Maynard sung her way to the stage with a gorgeous rendition of “Sunday Afternoon,” as she wove her way through the adoring audience.

Jaye Maynard with Jon Weber on piano and trumpeter Nabate Isles

Backed by a fantastic team with musical director Jon Weber on piano, Leon Lee Dorsey on bass, guest artist Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Nabate Isles, and Blossom’s own David Silliman on drums, Maynard’s mellifluous vocals filled the space with the wistful and playful melodies of Blossom Dearie. Maynard isn’t trying to do an impersonation of Blossom Dearie, thankfully. Blossom Dearie was so unique, her essence impossible to recreate, but what Maynard does do is pay homage to the artist she so clearly idolizes. Case in point, Maynard added her own twist to the Blossom Dearie/Sandra Harris song “Sweet Georgie Fame”- changing the title to “Sweet Blossom Dame” and adapting the lyrics to emphasize her adoration for the jazz doyenne.

Maynard, a certified doula, shared that she’d had a big week with the birth of two babies, and thus, patter was delivered with cards in hand. However, the audience was forgiving and enjoyed listening to the anecdotes she shared including the time she met Blossom Dearie herself, in San Francisco, many moons ago.

The Bob Dorough tune “Figure Eight” from the ABC Television Series Schoolhouse Rock, was a hit with the audience, as was “Winchester in Apple Blossom Time.” Despite the audience members sitting to the right of this reviewer forgetting cabaret audience etiquette and chatting throughout the song, this was one of this reviewer’s favorite pieces in the show. Other songs on the setlist, which were all sung beautifully, included, "Long Daddy Green", "I'm Shadowing You," "Hey John," (which was playfully delivered to MD Jon Weber), "Jazz Musician," and "I Like You, You're Nice," to name a few.

Maynard incorporated guests into the show, including Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Nabate Isles and bass flutist Celina Charlier, as well as, vocalist Eve Fleischman, whose soft, pillowy vocals were a nice pairing to the Jon Weber/Blossom Dearie arrangement of Jerome Kern’s “I Won’t Dance.”

This stunning tribute served as a delicious preview to Maynard’s upcoming album, and one hopes Maynard will mount the show again to celebrate the release of the album.

For more on Maynard and the show visit: https://theblossomdeariesongbook.com/

