Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Africa!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LAMTA 43%

Waterfront Theatre School 24%

Renos Spanoudes 16%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Figure Of 8 Dance Collective 58%

Cape Dance Company 31%

The Academy SA 10%



Best Ensemble

KUDU - Baxter Theatre - 2018 43%

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 11%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre - 2019 9%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Fugard Theatre 53%

Stardust Theatrical Dining 30%

Sidedish Theatre Bistro 18%



Best Theatre Staff

The Fugard Theatre 45%

Teatro, Montecasino 23%

Artscape Theatre 16%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

National Childrens Theatre 49%

Stageworx 17%

Young Performers Project (KZN) 14%



Costume Design of the Decade

Birrie Le Roux - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2020 51%

Birrie Le Roux - FUNNY GIRL - The Fugard - 2017 14%

Niall Griffin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAST - Theatre on the Bay - 2016 14%



Dancer Of The Decade

Sven-Eric Muller - WEST SIDE STORY - The Fugard - 2018 24%

Phillip Schnetler - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 20%

Jarryd Nurden - CHICAGO - Artscape Theatre - 2019 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Matthew Wild - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 25%

David Kramer - DANGER IN THE DARK - Baxter Theatre - 2019 17%

Matthew Wild - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Fugard - 2013 15%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Lara Foot - THE INCONVENIENCE OF WINGS - Baxter Theatre - 2018 55%

Matthew Counihan - MY CHILDREN MY AFRICA - South African State Theatre and National Childrens Theatre - 2019 17%

Alan Committie - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 14%



Favorite Social Media

The Fugard Theatre 40%

Artscape Theatre 26%

Teatro, Montecasino 17%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Fred Abrahamse - EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay - 2019 25%

Oliver Hauser - ROCK OF AGES - Teatro, Montecasino - 2018 25%

Wolf Britz - BALBESIT - Artscape Theatre - 2014 22%



Original Script Of The Decade

Lwanda Sindaphi - KUDU - Baxter Theatre - 2018 64%

John Kani - KUNENE AND THE KING - The Fugard - 2019 15%

Louis Viljoen - CHAMP - The Fugard - 2013 15%



Performer Of The Decade

David Dennis - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Teatro, Montecasino - 2017 19%

Andrew Buckland - THE INCONVENIENCE OF WINGS - Baxter Theatre - 2018 18%

Brendan van Rhyn - ROCKY HORROR - The Fugard - 2014 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 27%

JERSEY BOYS - Artscape Theatre - 2013 15%

DREAMGIRLS - Teatro, Montecasino - 2011 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 21%

MY CHILDREN MY AFRICA - South African State Theatre and National Childrens Theatre - 2019 18%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Fugard - 2017 15%



Set Design Of The Decade

Paul Wills - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 30%

Saul Radomsky - ORPHEUS IN AFRICA - The Fugard - 2020 30%

Paul Wills - KING KONG - The Fugard - 2017 18%



Sound Design of the Decade

Mark Malherbe - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 41%

Mark Malherbe - KING KONG - The Fugard - 2017 19%

Aki Khan - DISTRICT SIX KANALA - The Fugard - 2016 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Magnet Theatre 65%

Pieter Toerien 19%

Showtime Management 16%

