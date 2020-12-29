LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards! Asolo Rep. Sarasota Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Sarasota!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Sarasota:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 33%

Scott Keys 30%

Asolo Repertory Theatre 18%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 73%

Sarasota Contemporary Dance (Leymos Bolanos Wilmot) 27%

Best Ensemble

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 19%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Rep. - 2019 14%

MAMMA MIA! - Venice Theatre - 2019 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Brian C. Hemesath - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 20%

David Walker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Players Centre for Performing Arts - 2020 16%

Loren Shaw - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%

Dancer Of The Decade

Derric Gobourne West Coast Black Theatre Troup - 2020 79%

Kevin Steele - DAMN YANKEES - Manatee Players - 2020 21%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Josh Rhodes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 36%

Brian Finnerty - HEAD OVER HEELS - Players Centre for Performing Arts - 2020 17%

Allan Kollar - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Venice Theatre - 2016 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Celine Rosenthal - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 27%

Peter Amster - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 18%

Allan Kollar - BORN YESTERDAY - Venice Theatre - 2019 13%

Favorite Social Media

Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 61%

Asolo Repertory Theatre 39%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 64%

Yvonne Pinkerton 11%

Tula Watt 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Paul Miller - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 22%

Cory Pattak - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%

Ethan Vail - HEAD OVER HEELS - Players Centre for Performing Arts - 2020 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Derek Speedy - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 17%

Gabrielle Lennon - TOUCH ME REAL - Pandemic -- Zoom https://buytickets.at/movingrealproductions - 2020 13%

Ana Isabelle - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - West Coast Black Theatre Troup - 2020 13%

RAISON - West Coast Black Theatre Troup - 2020 13%

EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 21%

TOUCH ME REAL - Pandemic -- Zoom https://buytickets.at/movingrealproductions - 2020 18%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 17%

Set Design Of The Decade

Paul Tate DePoo III - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 27%

Kate Sutton-Johnson - SWEENEY TODD - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 25%

Paul Tate DePoo III - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 24%

Sound Design of the Decade

Will Pickens - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 38%

Josh Millican - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 30%

Matt Parker - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 22%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Asolo Rep. Sarasota, FL 49%

West Coast Black Theatre Troup 47%

freeFall Theatre 4%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 45%

Community Foundation of Sarasota County 28%

Asolo Rep. 27%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Brian Boyd West Coast Black Theatre Troup - 2020 48%

Eliza Morehouse-Engle - WEST SIDE STORY - Manatee Players - 2019 22%

Loretta Ables Sayre - SOUTH PACIFIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2014 19%