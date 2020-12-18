Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Santa Barbara!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Katie Laris-Theatre Group at SBCC 35%

Otto Layman - Santa Barbara High School 34%

Irwin Appel - UCSB 20%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Dance Arts 55%

The Dance Network 15%

Boscutti Ballet 14%



Best Ensemble

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 23%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School - 2019 13%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Ca D'ario 35%

Milk and Honey Tapas 28%

Bouchon 19%



Best Theatre Staff

The Theatre Group at SBCC 40%

Out of the Box Theatre 17%

San Marcos High School 17%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

STAGE LEFT 38%

Lompoc Youth Theater 32%

Ensemble Theater Company-New Vic 17%



Costume Design of the Decade

Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 30%

Renee Levy - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 24%

Eliana Mullins - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara HIgh School - 2019 17%



Dancer Of The Decade

Chloe Roberts - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 47%

Vivian Shay - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 32%

Daniel Sabraw - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara High School - 2020 11%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Erik Stein - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - PCPA - 2019 29%

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School - 2019 23%

Shannon Saleh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 16%



Director of a Play of the Decade

KATIE LARIS - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 36%

Shannon Saleh - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 26%

KATIE LARIS - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - The Theater Group at SBCC - 2018 13%



Favorite Social Media

The Theatre Group at SBCC 38%

Santa Barbara High School 35%

Out of the Box Theatre 28%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Bowl 90%

Kamunity Properties 10%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Patricia Frank - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 51%

Mike Madden - URINETOWN - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 38%

VICKIE SCOTT - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 11%



Performer Of The Decade

Daniel Sabraw - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 28%

Erik Stein - SHREK - PCPA - 2017 27%

Dillon Stave - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 27%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 11%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2019 11%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 78%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - UCSB - 2017 10%

THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 9%



Set Design Of The Decade

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 34%

Jonathan Mitchell - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 28%

Sean Montgomery - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TaDah! Productions - 2020 20%



Sound Design of the Decade

Jon Nathan and Sio Tepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 74%

JIM CONNOLLY - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 26%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

PCPA 26%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 22%

Santa Barbara High School 19%

