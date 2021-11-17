Magik Theatre Presents ELLA ENCHANTED Beginning This Month

Magik Theatre will be turning the much-beloved story of Cinderella upside down when it presents Ella Enchanted: The Musical from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. This special two-act production, adapted by Karen Zacarías as a play from a children's book by New York Times bestselling author Gail Carson Levine, will feature music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

In this fairytale, at birth, Ella of Frell is given the "gift" of obedience by her misguided fairy godmother. But as a teenager, strong-willed Ella chooses to reject her fate and embarks on a quest to break the curse forever. Through her adventures, Ella must outwit evil stepsisters, escape hungry ogres and save the prince before she can claim her real voice. Ella Enchanted: The Musical emphasizes the importance of self-empowerment, perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles and an eagerness to learn. In this heart-warming and powerful tale, children of all ages are encouraged to discover the power of words within their own voice.

"It gives our theatre company a great sense of pride for families to experience the joy and wonder of their favorite children's book come to life, and we know this next production will not disappoint," says Magik Theatre Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. "Ella Enchanted is the perfect addition to this holiday season."

The special production, which is recommended for ages 5 and above, runs approximately 75 minutes including an intermission, with a five-minute question-and-answer session.

Tickets are now on sale at MagikTheatre.org. Single tickets are on sale now for $25 per adult and children $20 ages 2 to 17, with discounts available for educators, military, students and seniors. The production is recommended for ages 5+.